News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare gains after strong jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 02, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 pared gains on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report dampened hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates early this year.

A Labor Department report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 353,000 in January, compared with 180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.7% in January from the month before. Economists had forecast a rise to 3.8%.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 81 points, or 0.21%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12.5 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 100.25 points, or 0.57%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.