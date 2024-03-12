News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare gains after February consumer prices data

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 12, 2024 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 pared gains on Tuesday, as a hotter-than-anticipated inflation reading dampened hopes of the Federal Reserve cutting borrowing costs in the next few months.

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% on a monthly basis in February, in line with the 0.4% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it increased 3.2%, versus a 3.1% estimated growth.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core figure rose 0.4% month-on-month in February, compared with an estimated 0.3% rise. Annually, it gained 3.8% versus the estimated 3.7% increase.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 58 points, or 0.15%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.75 points, or 0.13%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 54.5 points, or 0.3%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.