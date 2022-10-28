US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare declines after inflation data

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

S&P 500 e-mini futures recouped some losses on Friday after data showed a slightly lower-than-expected reading in a key inflation metric for the month of September, easing investor nerves about the pace of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.

Oct 28 (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures recouped some losses on Friday after data showed a slightly lower-than-expected reading in a key inflation metric for the month of September, easing investor nerves about the pace of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.

The Commerce Department's core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation measure, climbed 5.1% in September compared to an expected 5.2% rise on a year-over-year basis when stripped of volatile food and energy costs.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 115 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 65.75 points, or 0.59%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 21.25 points, or 0.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 116.25 points, or 1.03%.

Futures fell after gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple heightened fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were finally slowing the economy and could hammer corporate earnings.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular