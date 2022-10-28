US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare declines after inflation data

Oct 28 (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures recouped some losses on Friday after data showed a slightly lower-than-expected reading in a key inflation metric for the month of September, easing investor nerves about the pace of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.

The Commerce Department's core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation measure, climbed 5.1% in September compared to an expected 5.2% rise on a year-over-year basis when stripped of volatile food and energy costs.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 115 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 65.75 points, or 0.59%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were down 21.25 points, or 0.56%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were down 116.25 points, or 1.03%.

Futures fell after gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple heightened fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were finally slowing the economy and could hammer corporate earnings.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.