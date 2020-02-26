US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls for 5th session as virus concerns weigh

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day in a volatile session as investors reacted to the latest headlines regarding the spread of coronavirus and sought to gauge the economic fallout.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 122.21 points, or 0.45%, to 26,959.15, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.69 points, or 0.37%, to 3,116.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 15.16 points, or 0.17%, to 8,980.78.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)

