US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls below 3,900 on global slowdown fears

Contributors
Devik Jain Reuters
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The benchmark S&P 500 fell below the 3,900 mark at the open on Friday, breaching a level that traders considered as a key support, after a profit warning from delivery firm FedEx spooked investors already concerned about aggressive rate hikes.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 fell below the 3,900 mark at the open on Friday, breaching a level that traders considered as a key support, after a profit warning from delivery firm FedEx spooked investors already concerned about aggressive rate hikes.

The benchmark index is now 5.8% above its mid-June closing low as a summer rally in Wall Street continues to unravel amid fears of steep increases in U.S. interest rates and deterioration in earnings growth.

Wall Street's main indexes were trading at two-month lows, with the S&P 500 .SPX down 20.40 points, or 0.52%, at 3,880.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 95.21 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 30,866.61, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 151.15 points, or 1.31%, to 11,401.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular