US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 eases after vaccine news rally

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped at the open on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.20 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 29,254.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.24 points, or 0.20%, at 3,543.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 91.34 points, or 0.78%, to 11,622.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.