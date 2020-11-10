US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 eases after vaccine news rally

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The S&P 500 dipped at the open on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 96.20 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 29,254.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.24 points, or 0.20%, at 3,543.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 91.34 points, or 0.78%, to 11,622.44 at the opening bell.

