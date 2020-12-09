US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 drops about 1% from record high

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's losses deepened on Wednesday, weighed down by technology stocks, as investors awaited progress on developments related to a fresh economic stimulus deal, with negotiations between government leaders dragging on.

At 01:59 p.m. ET the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 278.53 points, or 2.21%, to 12,304.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 220.62 points, or 0.73%, to 29,953.26 and the S&P 500 .SPX lost 41.58 points, or 1.12%, to 3,660.67 after both indexes hit all-time highs earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

