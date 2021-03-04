US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow subdued ahead of Powell speech

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid a recent rise in U.S. bond yields, while data showed a staggering recovery in the labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.9 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 31289.01. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.2 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 3818.53​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.8 points, or 0.34%, to 12953.986 at the opening bell.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

