US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip on J&J vaccine worries; Apple, Amazon prop up Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trials weighed, while the Nasdaq rose ahead of major events scheduled for Apple and Amazon.com.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 72.57 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 28,764.95.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.21 points, or 0.01%, at 3,534.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.50 points, or 0.21%, to 11,901.76 at the opening bell.

