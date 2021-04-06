US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs at open

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session, as investors locked in some gains ahead of a reading of U.S. job openings later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,500.02. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4,075.57​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.9 points, or 0.17%, to 13,681.671 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

