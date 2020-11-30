US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip at open, still set for stellar November

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened lower on Monday as investors paused ahead of crucial economic indicators later this week to take stock of what was set to be the benchmark index's best November ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.86 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 29,854.51.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.17 points, or 0.11%, at 3,634.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.40 points, or 0.15%, to 12,224.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

