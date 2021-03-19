US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow slip at open as banks fall

Medha Singh
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Friday as bank stocks dropped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to let the exemption of some bank leverage requirements expire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 3.9 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32858.36. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 2.3 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3913.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 3.7 points, or 0.03%, to 13119.901 at the opening bell.

