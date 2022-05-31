May 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus turning to talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.37 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,160.59.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.15 points, or 0.17%, at 4,151.09, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.41 points, or 0.05%, to 12,137.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

