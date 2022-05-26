US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open higher on earnings optimism

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Thursday after strong profit forecasts from companies such as Macy's, while data confirmed the U.S. economy contracted in the first-quarter, quelling some worries about aggressive rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 127.89 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,248.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.87 points, or 0.15%, at 3,984.60, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.90 points, or 0.22%, to 11,409.84 at the open.

