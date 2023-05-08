News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open higher led by regional banks; key CPI data on tap

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 08, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 indexes opened higher on Monday, with shares of PacWest leading a rally among regional banks ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 40.77 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 33,715.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.73 points, or 0.02%, at 4,136.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.73 points, or 0.03%, to 12,231.68 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.