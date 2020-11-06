US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden took the lead in the key states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden took the lead in the key states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,399.13, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.11 points, or 0.06%, at 3,508.34.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.03 points, or 0.18%, to 11,869.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular