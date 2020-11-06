US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden took the lead in the key states of Pennsylvania and Georgia, putting him on the verge of winning the White House.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 28,399.13, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.11 points, or 0.06%, at 3,508.34.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.03 points, or 0.18%, to 11,869.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

