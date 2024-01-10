US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open flat ahead of inflation data, earnings

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow were muted at the open on Wednesday as investors avoided big bets ahead of inflation reports and earnings from major lenders later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.75 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 37,552.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.44 points, or 0.07%, at 4,759.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 19.99 points, or 0.13%, to 14,877.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

