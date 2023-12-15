News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow muted at open as rate-cut cheer ebbs

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 15, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower at market open on Friday after comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official dampened recent upbeat sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 53.85 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 37,194.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.11%, at 4,714.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.90 points, or 0.24%, to 14,797.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.