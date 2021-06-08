US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow inch higher at open; Nasdaq gains on Tesla boost

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while the Nasdaq got a boost from a rise in Tesla's shares.

June 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while the Nasdaq got a boost from a rise in Tesla's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.6 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34645.84. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 7.3 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4233.81​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13946.323 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular