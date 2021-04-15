US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on upbeat earnings, strong retail sales

April 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, as upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of America and BlackRock as well as a strong rebound in March retail sales bolstered hopes of a broader economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 57.64 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 33,788.53.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.10 points, or 0.37%, at 4,139.76, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 125.39 points, or 0.90%, to 13,983.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

