US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow gain on prospects of more stimulus

The S&P 500 and Dow climbed moments after the open on Tuesday as investors looked for signs that Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus, while a sell-off in some of the biggest technology stocks weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.60 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 28,214.24, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened just slightly higher by 0.11 point at 3,408.74.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.95 points, or 0.16%, to 11,314.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

