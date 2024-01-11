US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 briefly rises above record closing high

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX briefly rose above its record closing high on Thursday, as investors gauged the likelihood of rate cuts early this year after latest data showed inflation ticking higher in December.

The benchmark index went up to 4,798.50 points earlier in the session, breaching its record closing high of 4,796.56, hit in January 2022. It was last up 6.84 points, or 0.14%, at 4,790.29.

