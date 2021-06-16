US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Pre-Fed jitters keep S&P 500, Nasdaq below record highs at open

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened just below record highs on Wednesday, with investors on edge before potential hints from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.28 points, or 0.05%, at 4,248.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 12.69 points, or 0.09%, to 14,085.55 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.15 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,308.48.

