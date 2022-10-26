US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles as downbeat tech earnings fuel growth fears

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened 2% lower on Wednesday as disappointing results and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened 2% lower on Wednesday as disappointing results and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.30 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 31,738.44.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.14 points, or 0.86%, at 3,825.97, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 230.10 points, or 2.05%, to 10,969.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPXMSFTGOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular