US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles as downbeat tech earnings fuel growth fears

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index opened 2% lower on Wednesday as disappointing results and warnings from Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.30 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 31,738.44.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 33.14 points, or 0.86%, at 3,825.97, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 230.10 points, or 2.05%, to 10,969.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

