US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles 2% on weak data, surging bond yields

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq tumbled 2% on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data, while technology heavyweights took a hit from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 342.46 points, or 0.98%, at 34,526.91, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 61.57 points, or 1.39%, at 4,381.54, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 298.80 points, or 2.00%, at 14,671.17.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.