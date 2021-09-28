US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles 2% on weak data, surging bond yields

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The Nasdaq tumbled 2% on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data, while technology heavyweights took a hit from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq tumbled 2% on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data, while technology heavyweights took a hit from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 342.46 points, or 0.98%, at 34,526.91, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 61.57 points, or 1.39%, at 4,381.54, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 298.80 points, or 2.00%, at 14,671.17.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular