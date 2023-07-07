US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P set to open higher after jobs data eases rate hike fears

July 7 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were set to open higher on Friday after data showed jobs growth slowed in June, easing concerns about interest rates staying higher for a longer period.

At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44.5 points, or 0.29%.

