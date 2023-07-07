News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P set to open higher after jobs data eases rate hike fears

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 07, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were set to open higher on Friday after data showed jobs growth slowed in June, easing concerns about interest rates staying higher for a longer period.

At 08:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 6 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44.5 points, or 0.29%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.