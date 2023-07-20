News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide at open as Tesla, Netflix drag

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 20, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday, dragged down by Tesla over price cut concerns, while Netflix slid after its quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.77 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35,091.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.34 points, or 0.25%, at 4,554.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 84.72 points, or 0.59%, to 14,273.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
TSLA
NFLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.