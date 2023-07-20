US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide at open as Tesla, Netflix drag

July 20 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday, dragged down by Tesla over price cut concerns, while Netflix slid after its quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.77 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35,091.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.34 points, or 0.25%, at 4,554.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 84.72 points, or 0.59%, to 14,273.29 at the opening bell.

