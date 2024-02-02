News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 open higher on tech earnings cheer; strong jobs data weighs

February 02, 2024

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-laden Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as investors cheered robust quarterly reports from Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, while a strong jobs report kept the upbeat sentiment in check.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.87 points, or 0.20%, at 4,916.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.52 points, or 0.27%, to 15,403.16 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 71.74 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 38,448.10.

