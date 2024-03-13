US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slips as growth stocks retreat ahead of economic data

March 13 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq slipped at the open on Wednesday as rate-sensitive growth stocks eased ahead of economic data this week, which would provide more insight on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.09 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 39,054.58.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.78 points, or 0.03%, at 5,173.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 45.53 points, or 0.28%, to 16,220.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

