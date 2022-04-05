US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slides over 1% after hawkish comments from Fed's Brainard

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes hit session lows on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling more than 1% after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sparked worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Brainard said she expects methodical interest rate increases and rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 44.19 points, or 0.13%, at 34,877.69, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 22.28 points, or 0.49%, at 4,560.36, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 187.81 points, or 1.29%, at 14,344.74.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

