US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slides at open as bond yields spike

March 18 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped at the open on Thursday as bond yields hit 14-month highs after the Federal Reserve pledged to tolerate inflation and keep monetary policy loose through 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 87.2 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 32928.16. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 20.6 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 3953.5, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 176.0 points, or 1.30%, to 13349.203 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

