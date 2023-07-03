News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq rises as Tesla rallies on record EV deliveries

July 03, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened higher on Monday, setting the tech-heavy index on course to extend its rally into the second half of the year, as Tesla jumped on reporting record second-quarter vehicle deliveries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.82 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,369.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.10 points, at 4,450.48, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.78 points, or 0.08%, to 13,798.70 at the opening bell.

