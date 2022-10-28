US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens lower as warnings from Amazon, Apple weigh

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple outweighed data that showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.47 points, or 0.25%, to 10,766.20 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 171.03 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 32,204.31 while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.96 points, or 0.03%, at 3,808.26.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

SPXAMZNAAPL

