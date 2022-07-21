US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher on upbeat Tesla results

July 21 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday as electric-car maker Tesla topped Wall Street's profit target, while the S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 48.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 31,826.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.43 points, or 0.11%, at 3,955.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.50 points, or 0.14%, to 11,914.15 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.