US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher after positive Netflix forecast

July 20 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after a positive forecast from Netflix helped set the tone for other high-growth stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 12.94 points, or 0.11%, to 11,726.09 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.94 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 31,829.99, and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.37 points, or 0.03%, at 3,935.32.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

