US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high on earnings cheer
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq index hit a record high on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 50.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 36,107.46.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.05%, at 4,662.93, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 38.16 points, or 0.24%, to 15,849.74 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- TuSimple, UPS mapping new self-driving routes in southern U.S. states
- Apple results hit by supply chain woes, Cook says holiday quarter impact will be worse
- Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to Dogecoin
- In blow to Biden, Joe Manchin will not commit to backing $1.75 trillion spending bill