US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high ahead of big-tech earnings

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology firms, while the Dow and S&P 500 came under pressure from a decline in Merck's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 30989.85. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 10.2 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 3851.68​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 138.1 points, or 1.02%, to 13681.211 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

