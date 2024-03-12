US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as rate-sensitive growth stocks rally post CPI data

March 12 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed on Tuesday, led by gains in rate-sensitive growth and chip stocks, as traders held on to bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the coming months following inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 113.66 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 38,883.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.36 points, or 0.32%, at 5,134.30, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 97.71 points, or 0.61%, to 16,116.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

