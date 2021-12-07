US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps over 1% at open as tech stocks roar back

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday as technology firms bounced back on easing concerns around the Omicron variant, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 196.96 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 35,423.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 40.30 points, or 0.88%, at 4,631.97, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 285.76 points, or 1.88%, to 15,510.91 at the opening bell.

