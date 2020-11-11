US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks snap back

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 103.43 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,524.35.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.69 points, or 0.50%, at 3,563.22, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 102.79 points, or 0.89%, to 11,656.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

