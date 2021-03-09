US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps at open as tech stocks gain ground

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rebounding after a steep selloff in the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 313.9 points, or 2.49% to 12923.071 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.9 points, or 0.28%, to 31892.35, while S&P 500 .SPX rose 30.6 points, or 0.80%, at the open to 3851.93.

