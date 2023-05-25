News & Insights

US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps at open as Nvidia forecast sparks AI-driven rally

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 25, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) -

The Nasdaq rose at open on Thursday as Nvidia shares soared on a blowout forecast from the chipmaker that also helped drive an AI rally, while progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks further boosted sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 222.28 points, or 1.78%, to 12,706.44 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.34 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 32,854.26, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 40.47 points, or 0.98%, at 4,155.71. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.