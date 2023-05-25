US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps at open as Nvidia forecast sparks AI-driven rally

May 25 (Reuters) -

The Nasdaq rose at open on Thursday as Nvidia shares soared on a blowout forecast from the chipmaker that also helped drive an AI rally, while progress in U.S. debt ceiling talks further boosted sentiment.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 222.28 points, or 1.78%, to 12,706.44 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.34 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 32,854.26, while the S&P 500 opened higher by 40.47 points, or 0.98%, at 4,155.71. (Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

