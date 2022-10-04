US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease

Contributor
Ankika Biswas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 335.78 points, or 1.14%, at the open to 29,826.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 48.03 points, or 1.31%, at 3,726.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 239.28 points, or 2.21%, to 11,054.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular