US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 335.78 points, or 1.14%, at the open to 29,826.67. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 48.03 points, or 1.31%, at 3,726.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 239.28 points, or 2.21%, to 11,054.72 at the opening bell.

