US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq inches higher on final day of roller-coaster month

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged higher on Monday, but was still eyeing its worst start to the year ever as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq edged higher on Monday, but was still eyeing its worst start to the year ever as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 34.30 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,691.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.06 points, at 4,431.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.62 points, or 0.30%, to 13,812.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular