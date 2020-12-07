US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high; S&P 500, Dow open lower

Contributors
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

