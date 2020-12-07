US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high; S&P 500, Dow open lower

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

