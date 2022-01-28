US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures turn positive after December core PCE data

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures erased losses and turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, rose for the month of December in line with expectations.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 81 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 24.75 points, or 0.18%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

