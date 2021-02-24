US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures fall 1% as tech sell-off set to deepen

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1% on Wednesday, sliding for a seventh straight session as investors swapped growth-oriented technology shares with stocks that stand to gain the most from an economic rebound.

By 1:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 109.5 points, or 0.83%, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 100 points, or 0.32%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.4%.

SPX NDX

