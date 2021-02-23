US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures deepen slide ahead of Powell speech

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq index pointed to a more than 1% loss at opening on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying tech stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony in Congress.

Futures: Dow flat, S&P down 0.41%, Nasdaq falls 1.43%

At 07:01 a.m. EST, Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 were down 189.75 points, or 1.43%, versus a 3 point, or 0.01% gain for Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 and 16 point, or 0.41% fall for S&P 500 E-minis EScv1.

