US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq drops over 1% at open as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq fell the most among Wall Street indexes at open on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 121.67 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,747.70.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 23.57 points, or 0.53%, at 4,419.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 182.76 points, or 1.22%, to 14,787.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

