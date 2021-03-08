US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq drops at open as U.S. stimulus fuels inflation jitters

March 8 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened lower on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, pressuring richly valued technology stocks and sparking inflation concerns.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.9 points, or 0.12%, to 12904.264 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.9 points, or 0.05%, to 31512.15, while S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.4 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 3844.39.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.